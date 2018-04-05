Melton in Bloom sounds desperate appeal for more volunteers

A desperate appeal for more volunteers has been sounded by Melton in Bloom, which is dedicated to making the town more attractive by planting flowers and shrubs and weeding unsightly areas.

The group has been running 10 years and has won a host of local and national awards for their work to help showcase Melton to a wider area of the country.

Melton in Bloom is holding its annual meeting on Wednesday (April 11), at 7pm at the Melton Council offices, where those interested in volunteering can learn more about what is involved.

Committee member Lucy Wood said: “Our volunteer group is supported by a very small group of people who are dedicated to do their best to improve the outlook of Melton Mowbray by planting areas in the town with flowers and shrubs while also weeding and maintaining a number of areas.

“We want to brighten up the town we feel proud to live in.

“This is a plea for help as we desperately need more pairs of hands to join our volunteer group and give whatever time they can give.”

The Melton in Bloom Volunteers are members of the nationwide ‘Britain in Bloom Campaign’ which is also supported by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).