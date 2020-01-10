Melton Hunt Club reluctantly cancels annual ride due to flood-hit countryside

The heavy flooding across agricultural land over the last few months has caused the Melton Hunt Club to take ‘the difficult decision’ to cancel a popular annual ride.

Members were due to ride out across Quorn Hunt country on March 1 but they have decided not to go ahead with it until later this year.

Discussions took place between representatives of the hunt club, ride sponsor Chestnut Horse Feeds, the Quorn Hunt, and its farmers and landowners, before the decision was reached in the light of the unprecedented weather and ground conditions experienced this season.

Melton Hunt Club chairman, Joey Newton, said: “The agricultural work to be carried out by farmers between now and the spring is extensive and it is out of respect for the ongoing situation that this decision has been arrived at by all parties involved.”

Preparation of the course will continue as planned and it is proposed that the ride will take place in the autumn in Quorn Hunt country, on a date to be confirmed.

All entries already made will be honoured by the hunt club for the new date - email Joey Newton on chairman@mhc-mail.co.uk for further details.