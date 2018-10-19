Melton hero military dogs turn their paws to modelling ahead of Remembrance Day

Two retired military dogs from Melton have become the face of Pets at Home’s new Remembrance poppy range developed exclusively with The Royal British Legion.

Billie, 8, a Labrador, and Buster, 7, a German Shepherd, who both recently retired from serving in the military returned to the Defence Animal Centre (DAC) in the town to take part in an exclusive photoshoot.

Billie wearing Pets at Home's Poppy Bowtie PHOTO: Supplied

The two hero dogs were given the chance to proudly model a new range of poppy-themed pet accessories, created to support the Armed Forces charity, in the centenary year of the end of the First World War.

The range features a Poppy Collar Charm (£1) that fits seamlessly on to any dog or cat collar or horse harness, a Poppy Bandana (£3), featuring a poppy print that also fits on to any collar and a Poppy Bowtie (£2), perfect for an official engagement.

Billie and Buster’s owner Claire Martin, 33, who served in the Veterinary Corp until 2010 before becoming a senior instructional officer was on hand to see her two dogs strut their stuff in the photoshoot.

She said: “I’m so proud of both Billie and Buster, they definitely weren’t camera shy and they looked honoured to be wearing their Remembrance poppy accessories.

Buster and Billie showing off Pets at Home's Poppy Bandana PHOTO: Supplied

“Remembrance Day is chance for us to remember those who lost their lives securing our freedom and it’s fantastic that pet owners can now get involved whilst also raising money for such a worthy cause.”

Peter Pritchard, chief executive officer at Pets at Home, said: “We are delighted to be working with The Royal British Legion and Poppyscotland to help the UK’s pets support such fantastic charities.

“We are already absolutely staggered by the response of our customers and their pets to our poppy range - all three products are flying off the shelves faster than we could ever have hoped so we are thrilled.

“We have now ordered more stock of the accessories to cope with demand and urge customers to get their hands on them before they sell out again.”

The Royal British Legion provides lifelong support for the Armed Forces community - serving men and women, veterans, and their families. Their diverse range of services covers employment, finance, independent living, respite, recovery and care. They either offer services directly, or work with partners to direct support wherever and whenever it’s needed.