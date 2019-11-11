Melton Green Party candidate wants Brexit people’s vote and focus on rural issues

As he prepares to battle it out to become MP for Melton for the third time in four years, Alastair McQuillan has pledged to turn the focus back on supporting rural communities.

Mr Quillan has been elected by the local Green Party to stand again for them in the Rutland and Melton constituency at next month’s General Election.

He finished a distant fifth in the ballots for the seat in 2015 and 2017 but is hopeful he can win more votes this time by highlighting climate change issues and backing moves to give the electorate a say on Brexit.

Mr McQuillan said: “Like so many local people, I feel that the elite Westminster politicians have failed us all on Brexit.

“We need a People’s Vote to get us out of this mess.

“As your MP I would work to give power back to the people.

“We also need investment in local communities to tackle the climate emergency, deliver a better quality of life and to transform this country into a Britain that works for everyone.”

He is from Melton Mowbray and has lived in the constituency for his whole life, currently working in Oakham for JD Wetherspoon.

Mr McQuillan has previously worked in biological research in Central America and South East Asia and conservation projects in Iceland.

He says he is concerned about growing inequality in the constituency and is worried that Brexit has caused politicians to lose focus on rural communities.

“I am worried at the amount of money and energy focused on Westminster squabbling,” he said.

“We need to see money spent on our schools, hospitals and local transport.”

Mr McQuillan added: “We are witnessing a very worrying decline in our environment, oceans, and air quality.

“We desperately need a Green New Deal to address climate chaos, prioritise renewables and public transport and to deliver a better way of life.

“We need a fair deal for the local farming community who look after our countryside.”

The Green Party currently has one MP in Parliament, Caroline Lucas, who represents Brighton Pavilion.

Mr McQuillan will compete for the Rutland and Melton seat with Alicia Kearns (Conservative), Andy Thomas (Labour) and Dr Carol Weaver (Liberal Democrats).

It is unclear whether Jim Bennett will now stand for the Brexit Party at the election after the announcement today (Monday) by party leader Nigel Farage that they will not field candidates in seats which were won by the Tories in the 2017 General Election, as was the case in Rutland and Melton.