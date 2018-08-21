Melton great-great-grandmother just loves jumping out of a plane at 13,000ft

Jumping out of an aircraft at 13,000ft would be a nerve-wracking ordeal for many of us but Melton great-great-grandmother, Shirley Garratt, loved every second of it.

The 80-year-old completed a tandem skydive on Saturday but her family members and friends watching from the safety of the ground at Langar Airfield were much more anxious about it all.

Shirley Garratt, a Melton great-great-grandmother who completed a skydive in aid of The Air Ambulance Service EMN-180821-100637001

Shirley has always wanted to do one but her late husband, John, didn’t want her to. She decided to go for it after he passed away and has raised hundreds of pounds in sponsorship for The Air Ambulance Service.

“It was lovely - the freefall was absolutely gorgeous with the views you get up there,” she told the Melton Times.

“I wasn’t really nervous at all although it helped being strapped to the gorgeous Tom. I thoroughly I enjoyed it.”

The only uncomfortable bit was when her tandem partner threw in a couple of ‘loop the loops’ which Shirley said made her feel a little queasy.

Shirley Garratt, a Melton great-great-grandmother who completed a skydive in aid of The Air Ambulance Service EMN-180821-101511001

Watching anxiously on the day were Shirley’s son’s Paul and Shaun, daughter-in-law Christine and grand-daughter, Jessica. Her friends from the Drop-In Club at Melton’s Age UK Gloucester House, Dave, Maureen, Eric and Wendy, also looked on with a mix of admiration and trepidation.

Son Paul, who lives at Asfordby, said: “It was very tense watching mum but she took it all in her stride.

“She’s always wanted to do a skydive but we were all pleased to see her back on terra firma.

“Mum is now planning something else for next year but she won’t tell us what it is.”

Go online to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shirley-garratt if you would like to sponsor Shirley in aid of the air ambulance.