Melton golf winner puts in the hard yards for farming charity

Fresh from running the Brighton Marathon for Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (R.A.B.I), a Melton man helped organise a golf tournament at Melton Golf Club for the 158-year-old farming charity - and ended up on the winning team.

Running the Brighton Marathon started off as a drunken dare for sheep auctioneer Tom Greenow, and his training didn’t get off to the best of starts either when he broke his collarbone last November. However, he completed in a time of four hours 59 minutes to raise more than £1,300 for R.A.B.I and Tommy’s, a charity which funds research into miscarriage, still birth and premature birth.

Tom said: “Running the Brighton Marathon is the craziest thing I’ve probably done. I can’t describe the immense pain I had in my knee, feet, neck and hips or the emotional challenge, when you’re in such pain and question if you can finish.

“I also can’t describe the immense feeling of pride and satisfaction at the end, but it’s not about me, it’s about the two charities I was raising money for.”

Less than a week after his marathon run, Tom was instrumental in organising a golf day for R.A.B.I at Melton Golf Club , along with R.A.B.I’s Leicestershire committee chair Veronica Sutton.

Glorious weather greeted the teams and Barclays provided match funding too, boosting the total raised on the day to £2,773.25.

The winning team comprised Tom, Chris Fetzko, Steve Burton and Carl Fitzgerald. Chris also won the Melton Mowbray Market Bull Trophy, presented to the leading market goer.