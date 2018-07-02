Melton gets behind family fun Learning Disability Awareness Day

Hundreds of residents attended a community Learning Disability Awareness Day at Melton Country Park.

The event was organised by The Lodge Trust and aimed to highlight people’s ability not disability. It featured have-a-go sports sessions from Melton rugby and cricket clubs, a coconut shy, arts and crafts, massage treatments, sweets, cakes and more.

Lydia Gibson, support development officer from The Lodge Trust, said: “It was a great day, the weather was glorious yet again and despite the England match being on, we still had a really good turnout.

“It was lovely to see the whole community coming together to celebrate our differences and encourage inclusiveness.

“We are already thinking about next year as well as smaller inclusive sporting events throughout the year, so if anyone is interested in getting involved they can email me at l.gibson@lodgetrust.org.uk”

Prior to the event, to mark Learning Disability Week (June 18-24), a team of residential volunteers, with learning disabilities, from The Lodge Trust, at Market Overton, lent a hand at Melton Community Allotment and Storehouse, as well as More Coffee Co sanding and painting.