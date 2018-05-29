Melton fundraising day raises £1,000 for two charities

An annual Melton fundraising day raised £1,000 for two charities with a football match followed by a barbecue, raffle and live music concert.

This was the fourth such event in memory of a baby boy who was born asleep, with Avin A Laff once again winning the Bobby Barnard Cup with a 7-2 victory at the Saxby Road playing fields.

Action from this year's annual Bobby Barnard Cup match, part of a charity fundraising day in Melton EMN-180529-101539001

Proceeds from Sunday’s event will be split between the town’s Birch Wood Area Special School and the Treble One Trust, which was started by former Melton police officer Stewart Sparling to provide specialised equipment for sufferers of motor neurone disease (MND).

Organiser Lewis Barnard, who was an uncle to Bobby, said: “Sunday was a complete success.

“We hit our target of raising £1,000.

“It was a great turn out and I would like to thank everyone that helped me along the way.

“The most important things we take from the day are the charities we support but, most importantly, keeping the memory of my nephew Bobby alive.”