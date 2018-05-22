Melton friends set their sights on China trek for Dove Cottage

Melton friends since pre-school are going the extra mile on an oriental adventure to raise funds for a charity they care about.

Victoria Goldstein,34, a practise nurse and Ria Prior, 33, owner of Bliss Beauty and Tanning are preparing to conquer the Great Wall of China in aid of Stathern’s Dove Cottage Day Hospice, a place offering palliative day care to people who have supportive and palliative care needs, living with advanced progressive life limiting illness.

The pair are no strangers to a challenge and have done skydives and held car boots in the past for charity.

If that wasn’t enough, to assist their fundraising, Victoria completed the Manchester Marathon in April and Ria is also doing the Edinburgh Half Marathon on Sunday.

Victoria said: “We both wanted to do this as it is a challenge and one of the seven wonders of the world.

“We have chosen to do it for Dove Cottage as Ria’s grandad spent time there before he passed away and enjoyed his time there. I have also looked after many patients who Dove have provided great care and respite for in their final days, which has been a fantastic support to them and their families.”

Their journey in September will take them to Beijing where they will travel through many villages on the trek, up mountains, climb the ascent of the heavenly ladder and tackle the 1,000 steps up to the wall of Mutianyu. They will also get to rebuild part of the wall.

Victoria added: “We are hoping to raise as much money as possible and our ideal target is £5,400. I think we have raised approximately £2,500 between us so far.”

Their latest fundraiser on Saturday, a Royal Charity Bash at the Polish Club in Melton for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, raised £555.

The afternoon included a buffet, tombola and raffle. Melton band Picto Mexico also performed. Victoria and Ria wish to thank the local businesses who donated raffle prizes including Regal Cinema Melton, Baubles and Bangles, Morrisons, Melton Sports, Foxy Lots, Sugar Shamrocks, Emma Sharkey Sports Massage and The Black Horse at Grimston.

To sponsor the girls look them up on Virgin Money Giving, or follow the links:

l Victoria - http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/VictoriaGoldstein

l Ria - http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/Greatwall2018