Melton firefighters rescue driver from heavily flooded road

A motorist was rescued by Melton firefighters after his car was swept along on a flooded road last night (Wednesday).

Crews from the town station, Oakham and the city’s Southern Station attended the incident, in Coston Road, Sproxton, at 7.33pm.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A vehicle was driven into flood water and the water was fast flowing and moving the vehicle. “The vehicle was winched to safety and the male occupant was able to get out of the vehicle to safety.”

Leicestershire Police officers attended and were liasing with county highways officials to close the road.

The Leicestershire and Rutland 4X4 Response, a group of volunteers who assist the emergency services using their own vehicles, have issued advice to drivers in light of the incident to not attempt to drive through heavy flooding.

Member Nigel Spencer said: “People have to be careful when they come across flooding and remember they are driving a car and not a boat.

“There are times when the water is only a couple of inches deep but when it gets up to a foot and it starts flowing it can push the car sideways.

“Modern cars also have air intakes on the front bumpers and it doesn’t take much for the water to be drawn inside the vehicle and kill the engine.”