Melton firefighters deployed following Leicester City FC helicopter crash

Melton firefighters were deployed to Leicester after a helicopter crashed near Leicester City FC’s King Power Stadium on Saturday evening, killing all five people on board.

With all the city’s fire service resources diverted to the incident, a crew from the town station was mobilised to the Southern station as a standby for any other incidents which took place.

Leicestershipre Police say formal identification has not yet taken place but one victim is believed to be City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

The other people who died are thought to be two members of his staff, Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and passenger Izabela Roza Lechowicz, who was also the pilot’s partner.

The aircraft came down in a car park near the stadium shortly after 8.30pm with police, East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service all responding to the incident.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) is leading the investigation into the accident and a cordon remains in place at the scene while enquiries continue.

Superintendent Steve Potter said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident in which five people are understood have lost their lives.

“Emergency services were immediately on scene when the crash happened, working to put out the fire and gain access to the helicopter in attempts to reach those inside. Despite those efforts, there were no survivors.

“The AAIB is now leading an investigation to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the crash and investigators will remain at the scene to complete their initial enquiries. It is likely to take several days to fully complete the necessary work and to safely deal with the scene of this tragic accident, during that time we ask that both the media and public resist speculating around the cause of the crash.

“Our thoughts today are with the families of those who have sadly died, with Leicester City Football Club, and with both football supporters and the wider local community who have all been impacted by the events of last night and the news that those on board the aircraft have not survived.”

The AAIB and Leicestershire Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the crash to call 101 quoting incident number 546 of October 27.