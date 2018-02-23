Melton firefighter tackles world record charity rugby match

A Melton firefighter is preparing to take part in a world record attempt to play the longest ever continuous rugby match.

James Marman will remarkably be on the field for around 24 hours in the 32-hour match, which will raise thousands of pounds for the Fire Fighters Charity, which supports injured and traumatised crew members and their families.

He plays for Melton Rugby Club as a front row forward, who he concedes are not typically the fittest members of a team, and is training hard for the marathon game.

“I know it’s going to be a challenge but it’s for a very good cause,” said James, who lives in Melton and is on call with the town brigade and a full time firefighter at the Lutterworth station.

“It will be a proper match with 15 players a side at any one time but we have rolling substitutes which means I will be on the field for about 22 to 23 hours.

“I am a forward when I play for Melton but in this game I’ve been told we will get to play in every position at some stage.”

The match will be played at the Sixways Stadium, home of the Worcester Warriors RFC, on May 4 and 5.

James (29) will be turning out for the Fire Fighters Charity XV against a team representing another charity, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which supports children who have lost a parent serving in the British armed forces.

A former pupil at The Grove School, Long Field Academy and King Edward VII School, he is married to Hannah and the couple have a five-year- old son, Samuel.

James has been a firefighter 10 years and is determined to raise as much as he can for a charity close to his heart.

He added: “I aimed to raise £350 to start with but I got more than £300 in sponsorship in just a few days so I am hoping to smash that.”

Go online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/james-marman to sponsor James or donate by texting the code EHTX73 to 70070 and state the amount you wish to pledge, £5, £10, £15 or £20.