Melton families have a flippin’ good time at penguin themed church activities morning

Penguins were on parade at the latest activities morning in St Mary’s Church, Melton, on Saturday, April 14.

The popular morning included making penguin masks, the chance to learn the Penguin Song and opportunity to find out about the flightless birds.

For example, did you know that while other birds have wings for flying, penguins have adapted flippers to help them swim in the water? Or that most penguins live in the Southern Hemisphere?

There was also a penguin joke box with some funny, and some not so funny, jokes in such as: What do you call a penguin in the desert? Lost!

Everyone was invited to go along dressed as their favourite penguin and as usual there was lots of activities for all ages including a riddle table, prayer area, giant and table top board games, skittles, quiz and face painting.

The morning finished with a short act of worship.

If you missed this month’s event, the next activities morning will be held on Saturday, May 12, when the theme will be “May we entertain you?”