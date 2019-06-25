Melton factory blaze: police appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses following Sunday night’s blaze at a disused Melton factory which investigators say was started deliberately.

Officers are continuing to look into the circumstances surrounding the fire, which broke out in a building on Stanley Street at 9.45pm.

Fire rages in a disused factory building on Stanley Street, Melton'PHOTO KERRY CAMPBELL EMN-190625-100832001

Five crews of firefighters tackled the blaze for several hours and residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed because of thick smoke issuing from the old factory, which is on Snow Hill.

Leicestershire Police said this morning (Tuesday) that early enquiries carried out at the scene confirm that the fire was started deliberately.

Det Con Rachel Donaghey, the investigating officer, said: “Our investigation is at an early stage and we know from the enquiries that have been carried out so far that the fire was started deliberately.

“I would ask anyone who may have seen anyone at the location prior to the fire being started or has information about the people responsible to please get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 19*325049.