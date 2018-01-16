Melton dog enthusiast Michelle doing first London Marathon for Dog’s Trust

A passionate dog lover from Melton aims to raise £2,000 for Dogs Trust by completing the London Marathon in April.

First-time runner Michelle Young, 33, is doing the 26.2 mile race because it’s something she’s always wanted to cross off her bucket list.

Michelle has so far raised £350 for the charity she admires from sponsorship and a karaoke night.

The humanities and sociology teacher said: “I’m a rescue dog owner so deciding to run for Dogs Trust was an easy choice.

“I think that giving an abandoned dog a forever home is one of the best feelings in the world, as well as getting the love back from a rescue dog.”

Michelle is currently following quite a strict training plan to get in shape for the big day.

“I’m getting up early and going to bed late in the week to do my fitness training,” she said.

“Saturdays are dedicated to distance runs and I’m now up to a comfortable 10 miles. I know I have a way to go yet.”

Michelle’s next fundraising event, an 80s neon party, will be at Hamilton Tennis Club, Melton, on January 27. She is also planning to host a Zumba glow party at the school she teaches at in Derby, and do supermarket bag packing for some extra cash.

The thirty-three-year-old added: “I’m hoping to get some of my funds from local businesses, who might be able to make a small donation towards my sponsorship. In return they can have posters up at any event I’ve organised, as well as logos printed on any tickets I sell.”

To sponsor Michelle log on to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michelle-young28 or text ‘JUPG69 £5’ to 70070 to donate £5 (the amount can be changed to any you prefer).

Contact Michelle at young465@hotmail.com