Melton diabetic plans 175-mile cycle ride to help fellow sufferers

A diabetic woman from Melton is preparing to cycle from London to Paris inside 24 hours in a bid to raise hundreds of pounds for fellow sufferers.

Sarah Procter (38) sets out on her epic journey on September 14, when she will have to to carefully manage her condition, with sponsorship proceeds going to Diabetes UK.

The charity, which supports people with diabetes, organises the ‘Cycle 24- London to Paris’ event as one of its big annual fundraisers.

Sarah, who has had type 1 diabetes since she was aged 10, said: “Although diabetes can be a bit of a pain to live with I honestly class myself as being very lucky with the fab support I’ve been given along the way.

“Taking part in this bike ride is my way of saying thank you and hopefully proof that being diabetic doesn’t really have to stop you achieving anything that you want to.”

Sarah, who works as an agent for NFU Mutual in Melton, got the bug for cycling at the start of last year and has since taken part in a series of rides of around 100 miles.

The paris ride takes her from London to the south coast, an overnight ferry ride to Dieppe and then a pedal through northern France to finish under the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Sarah, who has a five-year-old son, added: “This will be my biggest challenge to date.

“It’s not only the cycling but making sure I look after my diabetes which will test me.

“I’d be really grateful for any donations to help support Diabetes UK, which aims to make the lives of millions of diabetics in the UK that bit easier.”

She hopes to raise more cash from the cause from an event at Ragdale Hall Spa on Thursday at 7pm, where guests who buy a ticket for £15 will get a Clarins skincare demonstration, a tour of the spa faciliities and refreshments. Call Sarah on 07946 545129 to get a ticket.

Those who pledge sponsorship for her cycle on Sarah’s online page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Sarah-Procter1 will be entered into a prize draw.