Melton dentists go the extra (nine) miles for charity

Eight members of staff from a Melton dental practice swapped their scrubs for their walking boots recently, as they participated in a charity walk, raising £400 for the Oral Health Foundation.

To mark the end of Mouth Cancer Action Month 2018, the Bupa Dental Care team took on the nine mile walk from Melton to Burrough on the Hill. The group’s aim was to raise awareness of mouth cancer and to generate vital funds for the Oral Health Foundation, which is an independent charity dedicated to improving oral health and wellbeing around the world.

Joanne Mackenzie, practice manager at Bupa Dental Care Melton, said: “We were really keen to support the Oral Health Foundation and the amazing work it does in providing those who need it most with oral health advice and services.

“In particular, we wanted to support its mouth cancer campaign and help raise awareness of the disease and its symptoms.

“The sponsored trek was the perfect way for our team to spend time together and have fun, while also raising money for charity. I am extremely proud of everyone for completing this challenge and raising significant funds for such an important cause.”

The Oral Health Foundation works closely with governments, dental and health professionals, manufacturers, the dental trade, national and local agencies and the public, to address the inequalities which exist in oral health. Mouth Cancer Action Month is an annual campaign which aims to raise awareness of mouth cancer and save lives by promoting the values of prevention and early detection.