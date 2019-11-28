Melton decorated Christmas tree festival returns for 2019

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and that can mean only one thing…St Mary’s Church, Melton, will soon be full of brightly decorated Christmas trees.

Make sure you don’t miss this year’s spectacular Christmas tree festival, which is now in its 17th year and takes place from Friday, November 29, until Tuesday, December 3.

Last year visitors came from all over the country, and some from other countries, to see the fantastic range of ideas on how to dress a Christmas tree. They couldn’t help but be charmed as they entered to see around 1,300 trees twinkling throughout the church. The whole community takes part in this popular tradition now, with trees provided by large and small businesses, charities and youth organisations.

This year’s spectacular Christmas tree festival lights will be switched on by brave seven-year-old Evie Moore, who has fought leukaemia twice and has undergone a life-saving bone marrow transplant.

The plucky youngster, a pupil at St Mary’s Primary School in Melton, will do the switch-on at a special wine and buffet preview evening in the church tonight at 7.30pm.

The evening has been generously sponsored by Melton Building Society. Tickets for this are £8.50 each and are available from the parish office in Mary’s Place (formerly the Samworth Centre), which is open from 10am-12noon, or from Marilyn Wray via email at bjwray@globalnet.co.uk or call (01664) 565608.

There’s a chance to sing carols at two special services during the Christmas tree festival.

A Carols Amongst the Trees service will take place on Saturday, November 30, starting at 5pm, and on Sunday, December 1, the popular Hathern Band will be playing in church at 6pm before leading the singing at a Carols of Praise amongst the Christmas trees at 6.30pm. The band will also play for a short time after the service.

Both services will be led by Melton Mowbray Team Parish Rector, the Rev Kevin Ashby, and everyone is welcome.

For more details about this year’s Christmas tree festival go to https://www.melton.leicester.anglican.org/ or browse on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @Melton Christmas Tree Festival.