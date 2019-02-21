Melton Country Park visitors disappointed by cafe closure

Some visitors to Melton Country Park have been disappointed this week to find the popular cafe closed in the visitor centre.

Melton Learning Hub had run the cafe for seven years as a social enterprise, with all proceeds ploughed back into its alternative learning services for young people in the borough.

The cafe at Melton Country Park is temporarily closed while a new operator is sought EMN-190221-110847001

But the hub has decided not to run it anymore to concentrate its resources at its Burton Road headquarters in the town.

Melton Council, which manages the visitor centre, is seeking a new operator for the cafe but it will remain closed until one is found, although public toilets there are still available for use.

The learning hub says on its Facebook page: “We’d like to thank everyone who has supported us over this time whether it was buying a cup of tea or volunteering at one of our community events like the Easter fetes or the zombie runs.

“A special thank you goes out to all the staff that have at sometime or another worked here, most coming from the hub to give them their first experience of employment.

“And to our fantastic volunteer, Christine Hollidge, who has given up her Thursday mornings making the best homemade soup in Melton.

“As far as we are aware there are no immediate plans for someone to take over the running of the building but we are sure it won’t be long.”

A Melton Council spokesperson told the Melton Times: “We are currently working with local groups to look at options for continued occupancy at the visitor centre whilst also improving the offer to users of the country park.”