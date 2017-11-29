Melton councillor receives MBE from Prince Charles

Long-serving Melton borough councillor and county councillor Pam Posnett has been presented with an MBE by Prince Charles.

Mrs Posnett received the honour in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace last Thursday.

She said: “ It was absolutely fantastic, one of the best days I’ve ever had.”

As he presented the award Prince Charles recalled opening Loros in Melton and spoke of his fond memories of Leicestershire.

Pam added: “We spoke about hunting, and talked about his visit to open Loros many years ago. His Royal Highness had many fond memories of Leicestershire.

“We also discussed my council work.”

Pam received the MBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List for services to the local community.

Currently she is local councillor for Melton Borough (Newport Ward) and County Councillor for Melton North

She is a former leader of Melton Borough Council and was the first female to hold that position when elected in May 2016.

She has chaired the board of Melton Learning Hub and has been chair of Melton Mencap.She is an Armed Forces Champion and has been a governor of John Fearnley, Brooksby and Brownlow schools.

A former Mayor of Melton she introduced the idea of a youth council and young mayor for the town. She added that she remains ambitious for Melton: “I would like to be able to represent the people of Melton and do the best I can for them, and to help to develop the town as a happy and healthy place to live.”

Pam was accompanied to London by her family, including her three grandchildren Abigail Aldred 23, AmeeAldred-Proctor 21 and Harry Aldred-Proctor 23, along with her son Patrick.

The family took Pam to Selfridge’s for tea to round off a special day. Pam added: “I found it a real honour to think that somebody had taken the time to nominate me. It has been a privilege to do what I can to benefit the local community.”