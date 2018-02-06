Melton Council given award for supporting armed forces

Representatives were presented with the Armed Forces Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) honour, which is part of a national initiative encouraging employers to support servicemen and women and inspire others to do the same.

The bronze award recognises that the council has demonstrated its support for the forces community in the Melton borough, following the signing of the Armed Forces Covenant almost four years ago.

This offers guidance and advice for armed forces personnel and their families, including information about welfare, employment, education and housing.

Councillor Simon Lumley, the council’s lead member for the armed forces, said: “Whilst we are very proud to receive an award of this nature the most important thing is to ensure the work of these brave men and women is given the recognition it deserves.

“It is important to give something back to those who serve their country, and the families who support them.”

The council also employs an armed forces community covenant officer to help develop and improve the covenant.

Armed forces personnel, veterans and their families are invited to complete a survey at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/AFCC_Survey to say what future support they require.