Melton communities invited to enter Rural Achievement Awards

The Rural Community Council (RCC) is inviting communities across the Melton borough to enter the 2019 Rural Achievement Awards.

The Rural Achievement Awards are held to celebrate and reward the positive impact that volunteers, community organisations and businesses have on rural communities and aim to highlight the Melton borough and wider rural areas of Leicestershire and Rutland as fantastic places to live and work.

At the 2018 Rural Achievement Awards a Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Jennifer, Lady Gretton to recognise her significant role in supporting and shaping rural life including running the Stapleford Estate, contributing in her village of Somerby, 28 years as RCC president and just over 15 years as Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire until her official retirement from the role earlier this year.

Martin Traynor, RCC Charity Chairman said: “The Rural Achievement Awards are now an important date in the calendar and I would urge as many people and groups as possible to enter them.

“They are an excellent way of highlighting the range of high-quality facilities, services and businesses operating within the borough and reward the inspirational people that put their time, energy and passion into making things happen.”

The RCC has confirmed the award categories for the 2019 Rural Achievement Awards which include: Best Community Facility, Best Community Library, The Foxprint Community Engagement Award, The Shepherd and Maycock Rural Business Award, Rural Service Award, The Smallman and Son Unsung Hero Award.

The deadline for entries is April 30. Visit www.ruralcc.org.uk/awards or email awards@ruralcc.org.uk for more information.