Melton Christmas lights to be turned on by the mayor and the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime

Start your Christmas celebrations early this year with the Melton Christmas lights switch-on event.

Friday’s late-night shoppers will be able to watch the Christmas lights switch-on and firework display from the town centre streets at 6.45pm and can choose to round off the evening in one of the town’s many hostelries and eateries.

Turning Melton’s lights on this year will be the star-studded cast from Melton Theatre’s Christmas pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk and the mayor of Melton, Councillor Malise Graham.

Earlier in the day entertainment will start from 9am with live local performances from schools, choirs, bands and solo artists.

Santa’s grotto is open for children from 4pm, and Trumpton will be in residence with a huge sack of Christmas gifts.

Shelagh Core, manager of the Melton BID, said: “Melton’s Victorian Christmas weekend is now an established three-day event and one of the biggest events for our town centre which continues to attract more and more visitors every year.

“Working in partnership with the Victorian Christmas Fayre, Melton Mowbray Town Estate and Melton Borough Council, our Christmas lights switch-on will kick start what we know will be another successful time.”