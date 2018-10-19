Melton care home staff at The Amwell stride out for Alzheimer’s Society

Workers and residents from a Melton care home have put their best foot forward and raised nearly £1,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Six staff members and two residents from The Amwell, a residential, nursing, dementia and respite care home in Asfordby Road, joined around 3,000 other people in Abbey Park Leicester for the ‘Memory Walk’ fundraiser and raised £910.

Walkers, united against dementia, had a choice of a 2km stroll or 7km trek as part of the nationwide push to raise £9 million for the dementia support and research charity with more than 110,000 joining in across the country.

The Amwell’s team, which consisted of staff members Elaine Berridge, Jo Pearson, Esme Little, and Chelsea Ashmore, care home manager Tracy Heyes and residents Cedric Anthony and Sheila Whitmore were led by new activities coordinator Vicki Hurrell. They all opted for the 2k stretch, to make it easier for residents.

Vicki said: “We took part in the Memory Walk 2018 for Alzheimer’s Society because we want a world without dementia.

“Alzheimer’s disease is naturally something which is very close to all of our hearts at The Amwell. We have lots of lovely residents staying with us with dementia who we care for so we wanted to try and raise as much money as we could for the charity.

“It was a fantastic day with lots of atmosphere and it was so great to see so many Leicester people out walking to raise money for such a worthwhile cause.”

The Amwell also recently hosted a coffee morning for Macmillan which raised £114.

Friends, family and members of the public were enticed to part with their pennies for a cuppa and a slice of homemade cake baked by the onsite catering team.

As well as the chance to sit and chat over refreshments there were other fundraising activities including a bake-off .