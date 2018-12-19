Melton care home’s Elf Day supports Alzheimer’s Society

Staff and residents at Melton’s Broadoak Grange care home dressed up as elves for their Christmas party in support of National Elf Day for Alzheimer’s Society.

All had a fun-filled time doing festive crafts and games which included making musical instruments out of recycled pieces.

Christine Styles, activities coordinator at Broadoak Grange, said: “Everybody got into the Christmas spirit whilst also raising money to help beat dementia.

“The total raised to date is £92.56 with donations still coming in.”