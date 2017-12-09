Melton care home residents proudly display tree at festival

Have your say

Residents from a Melton care home donated a beautifully decorated Christmas tree to the annual St Mary’s Church Tree Festival.

Staff from The Amwell, on Asfordby Road, took residents to the event to enjoy the spectacle and to see their own tree in all its glory.

The magnificent tree, adorned with decorations, joined over 1,300 stunning others displayed by over 220 organisations.

The Amwell shares a special relationship with St Mary’s Church as Rev Kevin Ashby delivers a monthly service at the care home.