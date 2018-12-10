Melton care home decorates tree for town’s exhibition

Residents from a Melton care home donated a beautifully decorated Christmas tree to the annual St Mary’s ChurchChristmas Tree Festival earlier this month.

Staff from The Amwell, a residential, nursing, dementia and respite care home in Asfordby Road, took residents to enjoy the spectacle and to see their own tree in all its glory.

The tree, adorned with decorations, joined over 1,340 stunning decorated trees donated by over 220 organisations and was a sight to behold.

In its 16th year, the Christmas Tree Festival is the largest in the country hosted by St Mary’s Church who share a special relationship with care home as the reverend delivers a service their each month.

Vicki Hurrell, activities co-ordinator at The Amwell, said: “Residents were really looking forward to attending the Christmas Tree Festival as it’s a massive event.

“Annual events like this, specifically allow everyone to get out and about, socialise and get involved with the local community which positively impacts their wellbeing.”