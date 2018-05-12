Melton care home celebrates VE Day in fetching style

Residents and staff from a Melton care home dressed up in themed fancy dress to celebrate VE Day.

The event at The Amwell, an all-inclusive, residential, dementia and respite care home in Asfordby Road, included a patriotic theme with bunting, a two-minute silence and music from the 1940s.

Some of the best outfits worn were Winston Churchill, a war nurse, an army general and several 1940s day dresses.

VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day, was first celebrated on May, 8 1945 - the day after Germany surrendered after six years of war.

Thousands of people lined the streets of London and flags, streamers and banners hung from windows, telegraph poles and across the streets. Locally families celebrated with tea parties for the whole street.

Manager Tracy Heyes said: “Many of our residents have very clear memories of the Second World War and the hardships that were suffered. It’s nice to be able to celebrate the end of the war and relive the relief that VE Day brought to everyone back in 1945.”