A Melton business has donated a substantial amount to the Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Rutland Air Ambulance service.

At last week’s Melton Mowbray Livestock Market, during a Christmas drinks event, representatives of Brown & Co presented a cheque for £3,000 to Roy Stevenson from the charity.

The money was raised through a number of fundraising events, including a recent quiz, which was supported by other local businesses – NFU, RES Tractors, Bentons and Duncan & Toplis.