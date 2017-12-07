Melton boy who can’t eat chocolate gets a very special advent calendar

A Melton boy who is unable to eat chocolate because his chemotherapy treatment makes it taste horrible was facing a Christmas without an advent calendar.

That was until staff at the town’s Poundland store made him a special calendar after hearing of William Billingsley’s plight.

Melton boy William Billingsley with his special advent calendar presented to him by staff at the town's Poundland store EMN-170112-153946001

Instead of eating a chocolate treat behind each door, the 11-year-old now has a toy or gift to open on each day of December.

Mum Karen Dack said: “When I told Williams about it he just burst into tears.

“I got so emotional because having his own special advent calendar means he won’t missing out this Christmas.

“He just couldn’t eat chocolate because of his treatment and he was upset that he wouldn’t be able to have a calender like his brother and his friends.

“It was a really nice thing for them to do at the shop and I am so grateful to them.”

William is confined to a wheelchair after a spinal tumour was diagnosed earlier this year. He continues to have chemotherapy although there will be a break in his treatment from December 17 so he can enjoy Christmas with his family without feeling poorly.

Staff at Poundland decided to help when William’s auntie came into the shop looking for an advent calendar which didn’t contain chocolate.

Manager Bella Marlowe said: “We decided we would help William and make him his own one.

“We collected things from around the shop and got some items from other shops and put it all in a box for him with different dates on.

“He was really pleased when we gave it to him.”

A fundraising night at Asfordby FC last month raised £3,000 for William’s family and family and friends worked together to level his back garden so he can go outside.