Melton borough photos of World Book Day - What book characters did you dress as?

Despite the sub-zero temperatures and the “Beat from the East” causing many of schools and pre-schools in the Melton borough to shut last week, staff and pupils made a huge effort to dress up for World Book Day (March 1).

From Where’s Wally to Snow White and Woody from Toy Story, here’s a look at some of your fantastic pictures.

Youngsters at Whissendine Pre-school dressed as their favourite book character. Some of the children used their superpowers to get through the snow PHOTO: Supplied

Lilly-Sue (6), of Brownlow Primary School, dressed as Snow White PHOTO: Supplied

Children from Harby Pre-school celebrated World Book Day by taking their favourite books and dressing as one of the characters PHOTO: Supplied

Children and staff from Early Years Nursery on Norman Way, Melton, dressed up for World Book Day and brought their favourite books to share with their friends PHOTO: Supplied

Children and staff from Early Years Nursery based at Swallowdale Primary School dressed in their pyjamas for World Book Day and snuggled down for bedtime stories PHOTO: Supplied

'Family Favourites' was the theme of the day for children at Whissendine Primary School. Key Stage 1 were immersed in the magical world of Julia Donaldson while Key Stage 2 celebrated the fantastic characters of Roald Dahl books PHOTO: Supplied

Brownlow boys from left to right: Oliver Peters as Where's Wally, Harvey Glover as The Cat in the Hat and Joseph Beckwith-Lee as an alien in Underpants PHOTO: Supplied

The Melton Mowbray Nursery School celebrated World Book Day by dressing up and taking their favourite book to share with their friends PHOTO: Supplied