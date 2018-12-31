Melton borough people who inspired us in 2018

As the year draws to an end we have taken a look back at some of the inspiring stories which 2018 will be remembered for by people living across the Melton borough. Here is a selection of some of the feel-good and unusual news stories our team has brought you this year.

JANUARY

Pc Lewis Sparling, who is succeeding his late father by serving in the Leicestershire Police force, wearing the same collar number EMN-181231-145737001

“She nearly fell out of her wheelchair, it was that much of a surprise to her.”

Clive Freeland commenting after military riders and their horses from Melton’s Defence Animal Training Regiment visited his mum, Joan Hart, on her 100th birthday.

FEBRUARY

“They see the world differently to how we see it but working with these children forces you to see the world in the unique way they see it and you feel you would be missing out if you didn’t see it that way.”

CRSM Stuart Rowles and Staff Sergeant Ben Moore with Joan Hart and her family of daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at her special birthday celebration EMN-181231-145931001

Melton’s Birch Wood Area Special School head teacher, Rosalind Hopkins, described the rewards of teaching autistic children.

MARCH

“We couldn’t believe it when we saw him because he is twice the size you would normally expect - he towers over all the other lambs.”

Sam Booth speaking after helping her dad deliver an 11.2kg lamb called Billy at their Upper Broughton farm which is believed to be one of the biggest ever born in the UK.

The RAVC centenary parade is greeted by huge crowds in Market Place in Melton EMN-181231-145701001

APRIL

“I am sure dad would be proud.

“ I’d obviously rather have him here but wearing his collar number is the closest thing I can have.”

New police officer Pc Lewis Sparling reacting to being given the same collar number epaulettes (111) as his beloved father, Stew, a former Melton police officer who died aged 44 after having motor neurone disease.

Shirley Garratt, a Melton great-great-grandmother who completed a skydive in aid of The Air Ambulance Service EMN-181231-150015001

MAY

“That will be my 80th birthday and I want to be able to drive down the road that day.”

Veteran borough and county councillor, Byron Rhodes, predicts Melton’s long-awaited bypass will be open by May 23, 2022 after the Department of Transport agreed to pay nearly £50million towards the £63.5million cost of the road.

JUNE

“When I saw her she went absolutely mad and I knew it was Suzie. I am over the moon to get her back.”

Asfordby pensioner Keith Chambers (84) celebrates being reunited with his beloved two-year-old cocker spaniel after dozens of people searched for days for her when she went missing.

Round Corner Brewing CEO and co-founder Combie Cryan (left) with head brewer Colin Paige EMN-181221-115101001

JULY

“We have always had a strong link with the town and I believe that relationship is as strong as ever.

“On behalf of the RAVC I would like to thank the people of Melton Mowbray and the wider community for their ongoing support.”

Lt Col Martyn Thompson, the Melton-based Defence Animal Training Regiment’s commanding officer, speaking before the Royal Army Veterinary Corps celebrated its centenary with a spectacular parade of service personnel and animals through the town.

AUGUST

“It was very tense watching mum but she took it all in her stride. She’s always wanted to do a skydive but we were all pleased to see her back on terra firma.”

Son Paul reveals his family’s nervous wait as 80-year-old Melton great-great-grandmother, Shirley Garratt, completed her maiden skydive from 13,000ft

SEPTEMBER

“It must have been only a couple of inches outside my driveway.

“To give me a parking ticket for that is ridiculous. I’m 81 and I don’t need the stress of all this.”

Melton resident Colin Way was fuming after being given a parking ticket after leaving his Vauxhall Meriva on his own drive.

OCTOBER

“This man inspires me every time I see him.”

Former England rugby skipper Mike Tindall praised Matt Hampson as he officially open his Get Busy Living Centre, at Burrough on the Hill, which supports and rehabilitates people who have suffered life-changing injuries through playing sport.

NOVEMBER

“The green plaque is a fitting tribute to all the people who left their jobs and families to fight for our country, creating a lasting legacy that will keep their memory alive for many years to come.”

Melton war historian Derek Simmonds speaking at the unveiling of a green plaque at the town’s Drill Hall, where men signed up and marched off from to fight in the First World War. Many never came home.

DECEMBER

“The dream, or rather the intent, for us, is to develop an iconic brand and whatever happens our home will always be in Melton Mowbray.” Co-founder and CEO, Combie Cryan, speaking at the launch of Round Corner Brewing, a £1million brewery and tap room based at Livestock Market.