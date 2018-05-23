Melton borough has a royally good time celebrating the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Royal wedding fever swept the Melton borough on Saturday as communities came together to celebrate the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The celebrations began early on Friday with schools and pre-schools holding royal wedding parties.

The well-dressed audience watch the big screen in St Mary's Church PHOTO: Tim Williams

The children and staff at Gaddesby Primary School dressed up in the colours of the Union Jack, as a prince or princess. The school lunch consisted of a traditional English afternoon tea, served outside taking on a street party theme, and Year 4 and 5 made a three tiered wedding cake.

A fun day was had by all at Pea Pod Day Nursery in Hickling. A number of activities were on offer throughout the day including making crowns, flags and decorating wedding dresses. The children’s favourite activity was creating a wedding cake for Harry and Meghan.

St Mary’s Church in Melton hosted a fun-filled morning for adults and children alike.

The wedding was shown on a big screen in the appropriately decorated building, while activities and refreshments kept party-goers entertained.

Enjoying the party atmosphere of a royal occasion PHOTO: Phil Balding

Those who attended had the chance to have a picture taken with a life-sized cut-out of the bride and groom, as well as the Queen, in a special photo booth.

Residents at The Amwell care home in Melton got into the spirit of the occasion by holding a party of their own with nursery workers and children from the Oasis Family Centre. This included patriotic decorations, plenty of Union Jacks, old-time music and a long table of sandwiches and delicacies.

Manager Tracy Heyes said: “Royal weddings have been a major attraction for a lot of our residents throughout their lives. Many of them remember well the street parties they had when the Queen and Prince Philip got married in 1947.

“Many of our residents have a real soft spot for Prince Harry - remembering when he was born and watching him grow into a young man.”

Oasis Family Centre children and staff visiting The Amwell for the pre-royal wedding event PHOTO: John Robertson

Royal wedding celebrations took centre stage for the day at Hunter’s Lodge in Old Dalby. All watched the ceremony on TV whilst having lunch, raising a glass to toast the happy couple.

The home was decorated in patriotic colours, residents were encouraged to wear their best outfits and staff joined in wearing Union Jack hats.

A street party inspired buffet tea was served with two members of staff posing as Harry and Meghan to cut a replica recipe wedding cake together.

The children at Pea Pod Day Nursery created a wedding cake for Harry and Meghan PHOTO: Supplied

Residents at Hunter's Lodge watch the wedding whilst tucking into lunch PHOTO: Supplied

Refreshments for Gaddesby Primary School's street party themed celebration PHOTO: Supplied

Gaddesby Primary School enjoy traditional English afternoon tea PHOTO: Supplied