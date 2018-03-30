Melton borough gets up and active for Sport Relief

Have your say

Across the Melton borough people have been going the extra mile to raise money for BBC Sport Relief.

Around 20 runners set off from Waterfield Leisure Centre for a five kilometre stroll (five laps) around the town’s Play Close park.

Staff and residents at Hunters Lodge enter into the spirit of Sport Relief with a kick about PHOTO: Supplied

Organiser Abigail Grewcock said: “We raised £187.206 on the day including our cake stall.

“It was a great event overall with it being the first fun run/walk we’ve ran at Waterfield.

“We teamed up with Melton Sport and Health Alliance who also supported us on the day.

“We will be planning another fundraiser in the summer as well as the same event hopefully year on year from the centre.”

Sport Relief runners and walkers are joined by Waterfield staff and Bee Active at the start PHOTO: Tim Williams

At Hunters Lodge Residential Home in Old Dalby, the guests got active by playing basketball and football for the cause.

The home had a great competitive spirit come out amongst the residents with three of them managing to share first place, by shooting eight basketballs into a hoop within thirty seconds. Whilst one resident scored five goals in the football.

Other activities at the home included playing games, dressing up in sports kit and baking cakes and cookies.

Director Krish Parmar said: “All those who took part at Hunters Lodge for Sport Relief managed to raise £98.56.”