Melton Borough Council employee receives 40 years long service award

A long standing employee at Melton Borough Council has received recognition for 40 years service.

David Jordan was presented with a long service award and gifts by the Mayor, councillor Pru Chandler, at a celebratory event attended by his family and fellow employees of the council.

The Mayor said: “I am delighted to recognise David’s long service with the council. In presenting this long service certificate I would like to thank David for the years of hard work which have genuinely benefitted the council and the residents of Melton Borough.”

David first started working at the council on June 13, 1978, at the Scalford Road Depot, where he stayed for 14 years. During this time he worked as a temporary gardener, where every morning he loaded up his wheelbarrow of tools and spent the day working on the town’s shrub borders.

From gardening, David moved on to cover street cleaning, pushing a cleaning barrow around Melton. David also covered dust cart and cattle market duties.

When the street cleaning section went out to contract, Mr Jordan took up a position at the new public conveniences that were being built in the town.

Reflecting on his 40 years with the council David said: “I was only supposed to be working here a few months, so considering I’ve done 40 years it’s not bad going! I’ve seen so many changes over the years around the town, especially with the market.

“It’s nice to be recognised. It shows that the council really cares about its employees.”