Melton borough children have a jolly good time for Red Nose Day

Children in the Melton borough have been dressing up in fancy outfits to raise money for Red Nose Day.

Red Nose Day, launched in 1988, is a fundraising campaign run by the charity Comic Relief.

Oasis Family Centre Pre-school based at The Grove did face painting to raise funds and awareness of giving for Red Nose Day PHOTO: Supplied

The day involves the community coming together to have fun, raise funds and help change the lives of vulnerable children.

The Melton Times asked its readers to send in photos on Friday (March 15) of their fun outfits for Red Nose Day.

Our readers did not disappoint, as plenty of pictures were shared throughout the day.

Thank you to everyone who has got involved and sent in their photos.

Non-uniform day at Waltham on the Wolds Primary School. Executive headteacher Mrs Hopkins is pictured wearing her Christmas jumper and santa/snowmen earrings which made everyone laugh PHOTO: Supplied