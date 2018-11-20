Melton borough boosts Children in Need appeal

Dressing spotty and wearing pyjamas, these are just some of the things schools and pre-schools across the Melton borough have done to raise cash for Children in Need 2018.

Children at Thrussington Primary School made a phenomenal effort to dress up in spots. They raised £96.11 on Friday, plus £120 through sales of Pudsey pin badges.

Children in Need - St Francis Catholic Primary School

Pupils at St Francis Catholic Primary School in Melton dressed up in spots and collected £161 for the appeal.

Youngsters from Croxton Kerrial Primary School went to school dressed in Pudsey dance-wear to take part in a sponsored dance-a-thon. They danced non-stop for 30 minutes to disco music which raised £300.

Great Dalby Primary School raised over £200 by having a cake sale and dressing up as the ‘thing’ they love to do. Pupils followed the Children in Need theme ‘Do Your Thing’.

A pyjama day was embraced by the children of Whissendine Primary School. Dressing gowns, onesies and slippers were worn. The school raised £195.30.

Children in Need - Croxton Kerrial Primary School

Pupils at Asfordby Captains Close Primary School dressed in stripes, spots and Pudsey onesies. Deputy head teacher Mr Bates even grew long hair. Staff served hot chocolate and marshmallows and the school had dance alarms across the afternoon.

Tots at Little Robins Pre-school in Melton decorated cakes and sold them to parents and carers. They also went in fancy dress on Friday and raised £30.

All students at Melton’s John Ferneley College dressed in non-uniform pledging £1 for the privilege. Mr Caney, maths teacher, raised over £100 by sporting a pink wig, pink tights and many other pink accessories. A cake sale organised by junior students raised £60 in ten minutes. Teaching staff got fitter by rowing, treadmill walking and cycling in the college reception. The highlight of the day was the lunchtime staff versus students in a basketball match. A total of £1,250 was raised and will be donated to Children in Need and Rainbows Children’s Hospice, the college’s chosen charity for 2018.

A bring and buy sale and non-uniform day at Gaddesby Primary School raised £250. A ‘design Pudsey a new bandanna’ competition was held and Mrs Wain in the kitchen baked some fantastic Children in Need biscuits and cakes which the children got to have with their hot dinner.

Children in Need - Great Dalby Primary School

At Early Years Nursery in Melton the children and staff dressed in pyjamas and Pudsey Bear outfits. They also made cakes and biscuits which raised £65.

Spots was again the theme at Brownlow Primary School in Melton, as youngsters dressed up for Children in Need.

Asfordby Pre-school raised £126 making and selling cakes, dressing up, putting pennies on Pudsey and hosting an annual duck race.

This year, the national Children in Need appeal raised £50 million, with the spectacular TV telethon being broadcast on Friday night.

Children in Need - Whissendine Primary School

During the telethon, shown on the BBC, the one billionth pound was raised by the campaign, which was originally launched in 1980.

l Due to the overwhelming response from readers who sent us Children in Need pictures, the Melton Times is sorry but we are unable to feature them all this week, so we will be doing a follow up in next week’s paper and online.

Children in Need - Pudsey biscuits and cakes at Gaddesby Primary School

Children in Need - Brownlow Primary School