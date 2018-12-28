Melton Belvoir Rotary Club’s Santa sleigh raises £6,700 for worthwhile causes

A popular and long-standing Christmas initiative which sees Santa’s sleigh visit homes across Melton during the festive period has raised £6,700 this year.

Father Christmas has been out and about in the town playing merry tunes and collecting for several charities thanks to the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray Belvoir.

Rotarian Eric Sylt said: “Once again many thanks to the people of Melton who contributed so magnificently to the annual Christmas charity collection organised by Santa and the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray Belvoir.

“In addition to all those people who gave Santa such a tremendous reception throughout the collection period, the Melton Belvoir Rotary Club would like to thank most sincerely the managers of the Tesco, and Sainsbury’s superstores for inviting Santa on to their premises. As is the tradition Santa was accompanied by many of his elves not only from the rotary club and Inner Wheel but also from the Guides and Scouts.

The money raised from last year’s collection benefitted the following: Tesco manager’s run for Cancer Relief UK; Shelterbox - providing shelter and other essentials following natural and other disasters; attendance at Guiders’ jamboree; Melton Lions Christmas parcels; Rotary Inner Wheel; Leicestershire County Council Young Carers; Rotary Life Education Melton, Rotary Foundation (Rotary’s own charity) - the foundation also trains peacemakers, supports clean water projects and helps to strengthen local economies; 5th Melton Guides; LOROS - in memory of Leah Reek; The Melton Learning Hub - new workshop project; Birch Wood School - parachute project; The Farming Community Network; Melton Scouts - building project; Rutland Sailability; Make-A-Wish Foundation; Alan Morement Memorial Fund - cholangiocarcinoma research; recognition of the work carried out by the late Robert Asquith - Tilinanu Orphanage in Malawi; Christmas carol service.