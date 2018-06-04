Melton-based sandwich maker fills a week with its 20th anniversary celebrations

A leading employee at a Melton food producer has spoken of his favourite memories as the business celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Miles Cornforth, who is team leader at Melton Foods, in Samworth Way, has been with the manufacturer, which turns out more than 1.5 million sandwiches a week, since its creation two decades ago.

He said: “My favourite memory would be when everyone came together to produce a hamper for the Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

“It was wonderful knowing that our products were going to be given out at the celebration.”

Sandwich and food-to-go Melton Foods, which is part of fourth-generation family company Samworth Brothers and employs more than 700 people across a number of manufacturing and office functions, celebrated its 20th year anniversary with a week-long series of events for staff.

Sophie Beardsall, managing director of Melton Foods, which makes sandwiches for many major retailers and the UK’s largest sandwich brand, Ginsters, said: “I am privileged to be the managing director as we celebrate our 20th anniversary and this week of events has been a wonderful way for the whole business to celebrate a significant birthday.”

The 20th anniversary week saw an array of fun-filled activities such as a carnival day for staff with an assortment of fairground stalls.

Melton Foods also hosted a ‘back through the times day’, with the team creating a Melton Museum showing off original overalls, old machinery and skillets and featuring an array of old photographs.

The penultimate day saw a VIP day for the 14 original staff members from 1998 who are still working for the businesses today.

The special guests were invited for lunch with the company’s life president Sir David Samworth and Samworth Brothers Group chief executive Flor Healy, followed by planting a commemorative tree, which was donated by LB Landscaping, and the unveiling of a memorial plaque in a newly planted 20th anniversary garden.