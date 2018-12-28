Melton Baptist Church puts on Christmas Day lunch for those who could have been alone

For the tenth year running, people who would have been alone for Christmas came together at Melton Baptist Church, where they tucked into a traditional meal to make this year’s Christmas a happy, festive occasion.

Guests were offered fruit punch as they arrived, and enjoyed listening to music and singing Christmas carols. Over 50 turkey lunches were served with a range of vegetables, including Brussels sprouts and roast potatoes, followed by Christmas pudding or trifle.

In the true spirit of Christmas, guests pulled crackers, exchanged jokes and wore their paper hats. A team of 21 volunteers from the church and local community decorated the room and prepared the food on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day they provided transport, worked in the kitchen, waited at tables and chatted to guests during the meal.

After taking part in a festive quiz, Christmas gifts, donated by Melton Building Society, were presented to people before they departed. A special certificate was presented to one guest in recognition of his attendance at every Christmas Day lunch over the past ten years.

A church spokesperson said: “As Christians, Christmas has a special significance for us, as we celebrate the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ so it gives us great pleasure to show something of God’s love to people who would have been alone on Christmas Day. We could not offer this service without the help of our local community and over the past ten years we have been overwhelmed by people’s support and generosity.”

The organisers wish to express their gratitude for all the help given by volunteers before and on the day and the generous support received from individuals, local businesses and organisations. Special thanks go to Ragdale Hall Spa, Melton Building Society, Joy’s Card Shop, Knapps Family Butchers and Nigel’s Coffee Shop, who all helped to make the day a resounding success.