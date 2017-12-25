Melton bank donates Christmas toys and treats to young carers

Have your say

Melton’s Santander bank and another Leicestershire branch, donated Christmas toys and treats for young carers who attend Barnardo’s CareFree Young Carers’ Service.

Rachel Moore, Melton’s branch manager met with project workers from Barnardo’s to deliver the gifts.

She said: “When I heard about the young carers centre and the children it helps, it really touched my heart.

“As Barnardo’s are one of our charity partners, I wanted to do something a little different alongside our usual fundraising activities, something that would make a difference.”

Barnardo’s CareFree Young Carers’ Service provides a range of support for young carers and their families including service coordination, one to one activities, grants, advocacy, support with education, work and training and group work.

Manager of Barnardo’s CareFree Young Carers’ Service, Nikki Thompson, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the young carers who come to CareFree and it’s wonderful for them to get these generous gifts from Santander.”