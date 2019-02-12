Melton bag packing drive for LOROS raises hundreds

A Melton group of friends rolled up their sleeves to help shoppers pack their bags.

The volunteers - Marie and Sophie Kennedy, Eunice and Martin Hansen, Ashley Milne, Becca Hughes, Jackie Wood, Karen Burgoyne, Katie Hateley, Nikola Dolphin-Rowland, Rachel Heggs, Simon Berg, Autumn Croft, Stefanie Wiles, Rachel and Abigail Piwek, Michael Lauchlan and Katie Edwards - were on hand to help shoppers at the town’s Morrisons store as part of a drive to raise money for LOROS.

And generous customers handed over £708.12 to the group for the charity.

Marie Kennedy (pictured right), who is also running the London Marathon in April for LOROS, said: “A big thank you to all my friends for helping me raise money for LOROS and thank you to all the lovely, kind people of Melton who donated.

“I also want to thank Morrisons and staff for having us.

“This money will go to LOROS so that they can continue with the wonderful service they provide.”