Melton Artisan Cheese Fair is hole-y good again

Melton hosted one of the best attended artisan cheese fairs in a while on Saturday and Sunday.

Around 10,000 attendees including children tasted and bought cheese from over 60 cheesemakers in the livestock market.

Crowds gather around one of the many cheese producers' stalls PHOTO: Tim Williams

Matthew O’Callaghan from the Melton Food Partnership, and organiser of the Artisan Cheese Fair, said: “There was a very good spend this year which is great considering cheese is quite a high end product.

“It was wonderful to see so many people walking around with big bags of cheese and a smile on their face as they left.

“The event, now in its ninth year, continues to confirm and enhance Melton’s reputation as the rural capital of food.”

There was other fine regional food and drink products on sale too including pork pies, ciders, hot street food and hot Brazilian cheese balls, but mainly this was a cheese first event.

Judy Smales shows off her Lyburn Cheeses to customer Eric Bryant PHOTO: Tim Williams

Entertainment was provided by The DMU Gospel Choir, Melstrum Ukulele Orchestra and New St George Morris Dancers while workshops such as butter making kept youngsters busy.

Matthew added: “Many of the winners and entrants from this year’s Artisan Cheese Awards attended and there was a strong contingent of cheesemakers from Ireland.

“One of the most sought after cheeses to buy was a soft goat’s cheese made with honey, garlic and thyme.

“Thank you to all local institutions and businesses who supported this family event for foodies.”

More satisfied cheese fans PHOTO: Tim Williams

Morris dancing was part of the day's entertainment PHOTO: Tim Williams

More satisfied cheese fans PHOTO: Tim Williams

Trying out the some of the Teifi Cheese from Wales PHOTO: Tim Williams

The DMU Gospel Choir were a cheerful addition to the weekend PHOTO: Tim Williams