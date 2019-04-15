Melton Argos staff pedal to raise cash for good causes

Energetic and caring staff at Argos in Melton have cycled the equivalent distance from Land’s End to John O’Groats for charity.

Fourteen store colleagues took part in the venture either pre or post shift, clocking up miles on an exercise bike.

They helped raise £149 for Alzheimer’s Society and £86 for Comic Relief.

The challenge began on March 1 and finished on April 6. A board on the shop floor explained to customers what they were doing for donations.

Worker Danielle Popple whose idea it was even rode the last 15k on her day off. She said: “It’s always nice to help those in need.

“Alzheimer’s Society is the stores’ chosen charity for 2019 and Comic Relief is a charity that Sainsbury’s support as it is part of the same parent company.”

This is not the first fundraiser that Danielle and some of her store colleagues have taken part in. They also recently completed a run in Leicester for Alzheimer’s Society.