Melton area schools open new gardens to help pupils relax and reflect

Two primary schools in the Melton area have officially opened new sensory gardens designed to support the well-being of their children and have a positive effect on their mental health.

The impressive green space at the town’s Brownlow Primary School has been sponsored by Melton Building Society and provides a relaxing place for pupils to go to away from the noisier environments of the playground or the classroom.

Pupils walk through the new Brownlow Primary School garden with Mel Swainston from sponsors, The Melton Building Society EMN-190715-144702001

It also acts as a place of contemplation where children can go for quiet reflection to help them cope with the loss of a family member or other challenging or traumatic events in their life.

The new sensory garden at Asfordby Hill Primary School, which was launched with a special event attended by 30 guests including Mayor of Melton, Councillor Malise Graham, has the same objectives

The proposal for its sensory garden was developed from a survey of pupils which indicated a need for a calming and reflective area during the school day to promote the well-being and sensory needs of the whole school community.

The garden includes a sensory wall, fruit and vegetable patches, water features and sensory plants which will aid relaxation and help develop mental health, fine and gross motor skills, plus stimulate all the senses.

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Malise Graham, joins pupils and staff at Asfordby Hill Primary School's new sensory garden EMN-191107-164104001

It was researched, designed and project-managed by a special children’s sensory garden committee, who decided to dedicate the garden to their respected late governor, Sam Turner, who was a past pupil and who had spent more than 10 years tirelessly supporting the school.

It was funded by many charities and individuals, together with £2,500 raised through fundraising events such as a school fun run and a cake raffle.

Honorary guest at the opening was Hilary Turner, who joined others who had supported the project over the last 12 months.