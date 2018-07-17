Melton and District Model Club’s high-flying two-day model show to entertain crowds

The Melton and District Model Club’s annual model show will offer great value entertainment for families over the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, July 28 and 29 (10am).

The event which has free entry and free car parking is again being held at Asfordby Football Club’s Hoby Road Sports Ground, following the success of last year.

The venue is much bigger than the old one at Tesco playing fields on Thorpe Road, and “a better environment for flying.”

Club chairman, Chris Savidge, said: “The aim of the show is to celebrate all forms of modelling activities covering a wide range of pursuits such as radio control aircraft and boats, drones and helicopters, slot cars, war gaming and model engineering. There will be a full range of flying demonstrations and displays throughout the weekend, with the theme being ‘100 years of the RAF’ - including a flyby of one of the Battle of Britain Memorial aircraft on both days (operational and weather dependent).”

Indoor activities will be in the large hall showing, amongst other interests, experience of building Meccano models, craft stalls and a tombola and raffle. Both the Melton and Leicester model railway clubs will also be exhibiting a number of their model railway layouts.

Refreshments and a licensed bar will be available with a live band playing on the Saturday evening.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go towards BeatSCAD. Their mission is to increase awareness of a coronary condition that is currently under-diagnosed.

For more information visit mdmc.bmfa.org