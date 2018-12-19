Melton acts deliver strong performances in final of Vale’s Got Talent

Contestants from the Melton area drew great praise from experienced judges in the ninth final of Vale’s Got Talent (VGT).

Singer/songwriter Eva Rose came in second place and singer Rachel Argo finished third, but it was Grace H-Y from Carlton, Nottinghamshire, who triumphed.

The Vale's Got Talent winners (left to right): Eva Rose (2nd), Grace H-Y (1st), and Rachel Argo (3rd) PHOTO: Supplied

The event, organised by the Rotary Club of the Vale of Belvoir, featured 18 high class acts covering the full range of the performing arts. It was held at Cotgrave Welfare Club, on Saturday, in front of an audience of 250.

Winner, sixteen-year-old Grace H-Y gave a full blown theatrical performance as she sang “She Used To Be Me” from the musical ‘Waitress’. Grace was applauded for the way she tackled such a hard song and managed to captivate the audience. A coveted trophy and prize of £300 was awarded to her.

Runner-up, Eva Rose, who has been writing and singing her own songs since the age of eight, performed “Invincible, Yet Invisible”, a song she wrote reflecting a difficult period of her life when bullied at school. The VGT judges were moved by the lyrics of her song, admired her musicianship and thought she showed a massive talent. Eva won £150.

In third place, 23-year-old Rachel Argo performed her own song “Nothing” which one judge described as “a fabulous composition.” Rachel delivered a beautiful soulful and effortless solo whilst playing piano and telling her emotional story with absolute clarity and intensity. Rachel received a prize for £100.

Three acts were also highly commended.

Fly Dance, a group of students from Brooksby Melton College gave a high octane performance as they tapped and jived across the stage. It was a performance full of energy and personalities which all combined to thoroughly excite and entertain.

Bad Fridays who opened the first half with a medley of 60s and 70s songs were told by the judges that “it’s not a Bad Friday - it’s a sizzling Saturday.” Their act was packed full of rhythm and they successfully encouraged audience participation.

Guitarist Chris Cheetham also impressed with a melodic interpretation of Don McLean’s “Vincent.”

The competition raised £2,000 for the Charity Trust of the Rotary Club of the Vale of Belvoir which supports, amongst other activities The Dictionary 4 Life, Memory Cafe, Vale First Responders, Ash Lea School, Life Education Programme, Provision of Defibrillators, Audio Book and “Chance of a Lifetime” support for young people.