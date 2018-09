Have your say

An amazing fundraising effort at a Melton health and fitness venue has raised hundreds for Mind, the mental health charity.

Forty-five members at Waterfield Leisure Centre participated in a 24-hour cycling event on September 8 and 9.

Abigail Grewcock, operations manager, said: “We raised £675.

“Steve Mcquade and Ian Callow both completed the full 24 hours cycling with no rest (other than toilet breaks).”

Tesco, Morrisons and More Coffee Co donated refreshments and prizes.