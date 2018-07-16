Mayor of Melton meets World Cycling Tour fundraisers

Have your say

A remarkable couple on a World Cycling Tour to raise funds and awareness of Prevent Breast Cancer have passed through Melton to meet the Mayor, Cllr Pru Chandler.

Chris O’Hare (42) and Gabriella Gratrix (45) are cycling 100,000 kilometres across seven continents, estimated to take five years.

The pair were presented with two bottles of Belvoir Elderflower Presse cordial which is made by Belvoir Fruit Farms in Bottesford.

The Mayor said: “I’m really pleased to welcome this great couple as they pass though Melton Mowbray on their cycling tour to raise awareness of a very worthwhile cause.”

For more information about Chris and Gabs’s World Cycling Tour visit their webstie at: chrisandgabsworldcyclingtour.com