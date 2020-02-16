Many areas of Melton borough flooded as Storm Dennis blows in

Torrential rain has left parts of the town and wider borough under water and high winds have damaged property as Storm Dennis blew in this weekend.

Some roads were impassable such as Station Lane at Old Dalby, the B676 near Six Hills, Station Lane and Hoby Road at Asfordby and Rempstone Road, Wymeswold.

Flooding in the Melton from Storm Dennis this weekend - Asfordby Hill'PHOTO ANTHONY MEE EMN-200216-164710001

In Melton town, access to Tesco’s supermarket was blocked by heavy flood waters.

Visitors to Melton Country Park encountered deep flood water in many places and both Egerton Park and the Thorpe Arnold playing fields were also flooded.

Other villages hit by flooding include Wyfordby and Eastwell.

The Environment Agency say a Flood Warning remains in place for villages bordering the River Wreake to the west of Melton.

Storm Dennis knocked over this row of fencing in Bickley Avenue, Melton, this weekend - Thorpe Arnold playing fields'PHOTO MIKE ROBERTS EMN-200216-170105001

The agency state that river levels are rising at the Frisby river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall and flooding of Areas most at risk are Frisby, including Water Lane, and Broome Lane at Ratcliffe on the Wreake.

Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours and river levels are expected to remain high.

Officials say they are closely monitoring the situation and incident response staff are patrolling watercourses in the area and liaising with emergency services.

Residents are advised to avoid contact with flood water and move possessions and valuables off the ground or to safety.

Melton floods as Storm Dennis hits - Melton Country Park EMN-200216-171216001

Leicestershire Police has been working across the weekend with partner agencies including local authorities, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, the Environment Agency and the Highways Agency to keep people safe, provide advice and to monitor the areas affected by the weather and flooding.

A yellow weather warning for wind and rain is currently in place across the county.

Officers advise motorists not to drive unless their journey is necessary and not to drive through flood waters.

Anyone who gets stuck in floods in a vehicle is urged to get out and walk to dry land if safe to do so.

Flooding in the Melton area from Storm Dennis this weekend - B676 near Six Hill EMN-200216-165233001

Inspector Graeme Baxter said: “We have received more than 40 calls during the past 24 hours in relation to flooding and traffic issues regarding Storm Dennis and I know our partner agencies are also extremely busy with calls and responding to these.

“We thank the public for their patience and co-operation as we all work to respond to these calls.

“We have officers out, working with these partner agencies, to help keep areas safe, put in road closures where necessary and to ensure people are taking the right steps in order to ensure their own safety.

“Please monitor the situation where you are. If it does not seem safe to go out in an area at this time, then please wait until it is safe to do so.”

If you do find your home is flooded and the water levels are below one-inch in depth, the fire service is advising that they cannot pump water levels less than this depth.

Advice being given is for residents to isolate their electric supply if they have concerns it will get wet and to move belongings upstairs if possible or to a higher level.

Flooding in the Melton from Storm Dennis this weekend - Thorpe Arnold playing fields'PHOTO ANTHONY MEE EMN-200216-164732001

If the caller is in a vulnerable situation, the fire service will attend.

Flooding in the Melton from Storm Dennis this weekend - Landyke Way at Eastwell'PHOTO ANTHONY MEE EMN-200216-164721001

Flooding in the Melton from Storm Dennis this weekend - Egerton Park in the town EMN-200216-170115001

This photo was posted on sociial media on the Whissendine Road, near the ice cream farm/shop, after a tree was uprooted and pulled half of the road up,causing a road danger for drivers''PHOTO RYAN MEE EMN-200216-170146001